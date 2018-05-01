Kathy Griffin Says Anderson Cooper Will Never Apologize for Ending Their Friendship: ‘He’s Not That Kind of Guy’

Still on the outs. Kathy Griffin opened up about the loss of her friendship with Anderson Cooper after they fell out over Donald Trump.

The CNN New Year’s Eve special cohosts lost touch after Griffin, 57, came under fire for posing with a mock decapitated head resembling the president in May 2017.

“[Anderson] turned on me. I mean, I didn’t even hear from him for two months,” Griffin said on the episode of The Wendy Williams Show set to air on Wednesday, May 2. “I thought, ‘Well, I guess I’m off the list.’”

The comedian noted that Cooper, 50, never called her or reached out personally. Instead, he took to Twitter to express how “appalled” he was by the “disgusting and completely inappropriate” photo.

Griffin added that she’ll likely never rekindle her relationship with The Anderson Cooper 360 host as she doubts he will apologize for severing ties. “He’s not that kind of guy,” she explained. “He and Jeff Zucker who runs CNN, they’re not cut from that cloth.”

Despite their feud, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that Griffin is “still really heartbroken” over no longer having Cooper in her life. The insider also revealed that the former cohosts’ friendship “ended almost immediately after he tweeted about her photo.”

Griffin issued an apology in May 2017 after facing backlash for the controversial photo, saying in a press conference that she “went too far.” One day later, Trump, 71, reacted to the image via Twitter, saying that Griffin should be “ashamed of herself.”

The author rescinded her apology three months later, telling Australia’s Sunrise program that she is “no longer sorry” and “the whole thing got so blown out of proportion.”

