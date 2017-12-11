Still not over it. Kathy Griffin hasn’t gotten over the loss of her friendship with Anderson Cooper, which imploded in May after she posed for a controversial Donald Trump photo.

“[She is] still really heartbroken over the friendship lost with [him],” a source tells Us Weekly. “[Her] friendship [with Anderson Cooper] ended almost immediately after he tweeted about her photo.”

As previously reported, Griffin made headlines in May after she posed for a photo holding a bloodied head that resembled President Trump. She was fired from her gig cohosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special alongside her pal Cooper, and in the days afterwards, the TV newsman distanced himself from Griffin, tweeting that he was “appalled” by the photo that he described as “disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Griffin’s role as cohost of the NYE special, which she’d been a part of on-and-off for over a decade, was filled by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. “She most definitely feels like Anderson has sided with Andy,” the source tells Us. “She hates Andy Cohen.”

In October, Griffin blasted Cohen and TMZ’s Harvey Levin in a 17-minute long video titled Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of a Story, where she claimed that the Bravo TV host offered her drugs on the set of Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Both times I did the show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow,” she said of the man who was her boss for 10 years, when she starred on Bravo’s My Life on the D-List. “I’ve never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time.”

Cohen responded to the accusations on Twitter writing, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.” A Bravo spokesperson also told Us Weekly at the time, “This is completely false and we are not going to credit it with any more attention.”

Griffin has recently made headlines for being very outspoken regarding issues including injustice and inequality. “She only trusts her mother and boyfriend now. That’s it,” the source adds. “She has her head on straight and is becoming quite the activist.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!