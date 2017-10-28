Not holding back! Kathy Griffin blasted Andy Cohen and TMZ’s Harvey Levin in a new video she shared on Saturday, October 28. In the 17-minute long clip, titled Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of a Story, the comedian claimed that the Bravo TV host offered her drugs on the set of Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell. @Andy @TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ” she wrote on Twitter with a link to the YouTube clip.

Griffin sat in front of a camera to address an interview Cohen did with TMZ photographers at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, October 27, in which he slighted the former My Life on the D-List star by pretending he didn’t know her. The actress retaliated to the jab by revealing details of two previous encounters she had with Cohen, 49, while appearing on his talk show, and claiming his inappropriate behavior is the reason why she hasn’t returned.

“Both times I did the show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow,” she said of the man who was her boss for 10 years. “I’ve never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time.”

The comedian continued: “I was hoping he was kidding, the second time I do the show, same thing. So once again we’re alone in an office and he’s like, ‘Wanna do some coke?’ And I’m thinking, ‘He’s serious!’ Trust me, he’s going to say he’s kidding and everything, no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him, that made me very uncomfortable.”

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

Cohen took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to the accusations, writing, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.” A Bravo spokesperson also told Us Weekly, “This is completely false and we are not going to credit it with any more attention.”

Griffin originally responded to Cohen’s shady comments via Twitter on Friday, saying: “Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.”

A source previously told Us, “It’s no secret that the two are not friends.”

Griffin was replaced by Cohen as the cohost on Anderson Cooper‘s New Year’s Eve special on CNN after she was fired for posing for a photo holding a severed, bloody head resembling Donald Trump earlier this year.

In the video, Griffin also played a voicemail TMZ’s Levin left her and claimed that the website targeted her during the Trump photo scandal because Levin is close friends with the president and they speak a few times a week. She shared Levin’s personal phone number, telling viewers that she expected the video to be taken down because of it. Griffin also took aim at several Bravo executives, her former publicist and lawyer Lisa Bloom, and claimed that she had been targeted by Interpol and detained at various airports following the Trump controversy.

Blogger Perez Hilton shared his own response to Griffin’s video and declared that she will never work in Hollywood again. Twitter also lit up with reactions to Griffin’s video. Scroll through to see some of the tweets.

Kathy Griffin: “If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell.” Me: pic.twitter.com/XLwDqnfPTt — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 28, 2017

Kathy Griffin: “ I got a story to tell about Trump, Hollywood, Harvey Levin, Andy Cohen, and Harvey Weinstein.” Me: pic.twitter.com/3v4PkYxyLy — planet zane 💫 (@iamironbeard) October 28, 2017

“Let me tell you a little bit about Andy Cohen…”- Kathy Griffin pic.twitter.com/HNBgbgruEY — Messy Queens (@MessyQueens) October 28, 2017

Kathy Griffin heating up her tea this morning pic.twitter.com/a6aFsF8mtl — Kole (@kolsvein) October 28, 2017

Kathy griffin in the year of our lord pic.twitter.com/jnkXjYCsNs — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) October 28, 2017

Kathy Griffin this morning pic.twitter.com/whso7WHJTy — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 28, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!