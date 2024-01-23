Kathy Hilton is sharing a fascinating update about daughter Paris Hilton’s cloned dogs.

“The two little twins that were cloned, they stay together, they walk together, they kind of huddle and lay into each other like twins,” Kathy, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 18, while promoting her partnership with Smirnoff ICE.

Paris, 42, announced that she had cloned her beloved dog Diamond Baby during a season 2 episode of Paris in Love, which aired in November 2023. She held the two cloned puppies, aptly named Diamond and Baby, under a blanket before revealing them to Kathy. Earlier in the season, Paris did a similar reveal when introducing Kathy to her then-newborn son Phoenix.

Paris previously appealed to her Instagram followers for help finding Diamond Baby in September 2022 after the pup ran away from home.

Related: Paris Hilton’s Ups and Downs: Reality TV, Prison Stint, Marriage and More A not so simple life. Paris Hilton may be an heiress, but she’s endured her share of hardships throughout her years in the public eye. During a February 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the New York native described her public persona — “a dumb blonde with a sweet but easy edge” — as her “steel-plated […]

“My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her,” Paris wrote at the time, noting that the Chihuahua was “truly like a daughter to me.”

Although Diamond Baby was never found, Paris was able to honor her memory with the cloned canines.

“[These are] your grand-doggy babies. This is Diamond and Baby, Diamond’s clones,” Paris told her mom on the Peacock reality show before explaining how her husband, Carter Reum, “found a company” that can clone animals.

Related: Stars Share Cute Pics With Beloved Pets Celebrities may be on the cover of magazines and all over the Internet, but their pets are becoming just as famous! Check out some of our favorites.

“They just can take a dog’s cells and they can make your same exact dog,” Paris explained. Kathy got emotional as she hugged the two new additions to the family.

Earlier in the season, Paris told sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild her cloning plan, explaining that she’d saved some of Diamond Baby’s stem cells from when she was spayed, “just in case something like this happened.”

Rothschild, 40, expressed her doubts about the situation during a subsequent confessional.

“Call me old-fashioned, but the way I grew up, we have a pet and we love them, and it passes, and we bury it in the backyard. So, this concept of cloning is a little strange,” Rothschild said before adding that the unconventional coping method was “very on-brand” for Paris.

Related: Paris Hilton’s Best Quotes About Motherhood Paris Hilton has gushed about getting the chance to be a mother following the secret arrival of her and Carter Reum’s children, son Phoenix and daughter London. In January 2023, Hilton announced via social media that she and the venture capitalist welcomed their first child together. (Reum also shares a daughter with ex Laura Bellizzi.) […]

In addition to being a dog mom, Paris shares Phoenix, 12 months, and daughter London, 2 months, with Reum, 42, whom she wed in 2021. The couple welcomed both children via surrogate.

Kathy told Us that Phoenix is “a little ham” who “loves” his new baby sister. “He pets her head like a little puppy. He’s very gentle,” she said.

After noting that it has “been really special” to watch Paris become a mom, Kathy shared a funny moment from her daughter’s parenting journey.

“I have to say, I did crack up a few months ago. I was teaching her some things [and I] I forgot to put the diaper on top of the private part and Phoenix started peeing and it went all in [Paris’] face,” she said, laughing. “So, she’s learning little by little by little. And I think anybody that loves animals the way she does, I knew she would be a great mom.”

Kathy loves her role as a grandmother, but she recently stepped into the new role of General Noff in Smirnoff ICE’s SMASH TEA PARTAY: A SMIRNOFF ICE MUSICAL.

“I had a blast. It was so much fun,” Kathy said of the new promo. “When I got to the set, literally it was like we were doing a movie.”

The reality star told Us that her favorite flavor of Smirnoff ICE’s new SMASH tea is peach, adding that it pairs perfectly with “a picnic down at the beach in the evening.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi