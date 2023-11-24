Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are extra grateful for their family of four after the birth of their baby girl, London, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” the insider says. “They have always wanted a little girl.”

The addition of their daughter is a “dream come true for the whole family,” the source tells Us, noting that Hilton’s son, Phoenix, is already engaging with the little one.

“Phoenix has been very interested in getting to know his little sister,” the insider explains, adding, “Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together.”

Hilton, 42, surprised fans on Thursday, November 23, when she announced that she and husband Reum, 42, had quietly expanded their family. “Thankful for my baby girl👶🏼,” she captioned an Instagram snap of a pink baby outfit with the name “London” monogrammed on the front. The picture included a baby bunny toy and pink heart sunglasses.

The Paris in Love star’s celebrity pals were quick to congratulate her on the happy news. “OMG my heart just exploded! I am so excited for you both 👼👼👼👼👼👼👼👼👼👼,” Rachel Zoe wrote in the comments section. Dakota Fanning added, “Yaaaaaaaassssss!!!!!!!! Amazing news. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Hilton later shared several videos from her family’s Thanksgiving celebration in which she referred to son Phoenix, 10 months, as a “big brother.”

Hilton and Reum’s baby reveal came just weeks after they toasted to two years of marriage. “Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day ✨ Now it’s the anniversary of one of the best days of my life🥰👰🏼‍♀️ Happy 2 year anniversary my love!” Hilton wrote via Instagram on November 11. “Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day.👸🏼 So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together🥹🥲😍 Love you so much Dada☺️.”

Days later, Hilton shared a clip from season 2 of Paris in Love in which she and Reum finally revealed that they were expecting baby No. 1 via surrogate. “Still can’t believe I was able to keep Phoenix a secret for so long 😱 Find out how Carter and I did it on the new season of #ParisInLove, arriving on Peacock November 30 💕,” she teased on Tuesday, November 21.

In the preview, Hilton told the cameras, “Literally no one knows. … My friends don’t know. My own family doesn’t know.”

The twosome kept their son’s birth under wraps until after he came home. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” Hilton captioned a January 24 Instagram post of Phoenix’s hand holding hers, confirming her first child’s arrival.