No need to rush. Kathy Hilton explained why daughter Paris Hilton is pushing back her wedding to Chris Zylka — but insisted that when it does finally happen, it will be “beautiful.”

The fashion designer, 59, attended the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction with Christie’s in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, August 21, where she touched on reports that the Simple Life alum is delaying the big day.

“She’s got the new skincare [line], so she’s basically been traveling,” Kathy told Us Weekly at the event. “She’s really been busy … she has contracts and you have to fulfill all [of] them, you know?“

When asked if the longer lead time would give Paris the opportunity to plan an even bigger wedding, Kathy answered, “I think it will be what it always was gonna be: beautiful and, hopefully, what she likes. She’ll have her say in it.” While noting that she will be helping Paris plan her nuptials, Kathy teased that fans will just have to “wait and see” what the wedding vibe will be.

The DJ, 37, announced on January 2 that she had gotten engaged to Zylka, 33, after the model proposed in Aspen, Colorado, with a 20-carat ring. “I said Yes! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!” the former Paris Hilton’s My New BFF star gushed via her social media accounts. “Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Paris told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2018 that the lovebirds were already in the midst of planning their big day, saying, “I’ve been focusing on having just one wedding and of course, an incredible party after. Right now we’re picking out gowns. I’ve had so many designers sending over sketches and hotels offering up venues and wedding planners wanting to be a part of it, so it’s just a matter of picking our faves. Not sure when it will be, but it’s so fun looking at dresses and venues for now.”

While the date might not be set in stone, Kathy is looking forward to welcoming Zylka into the family one day soon. “They just get along and they support each other and care for each other,” she told Us of the couple. “They’re so sweet.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

