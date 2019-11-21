Kathy Wakile wasn’t at BravoCon, but her name came up during the fan convention at a panel with her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar and cousin Teresa Giudice.

While reflecting on the series during an event with Dolores Catania, the 47-year-old Standing Strong author called her family, including Walkie and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, one of the saddest things that’s happened over the years.

“Well, unfortunately, that was the one sad thing for me throughout this whole show, not only the legal stuff, but the family stuff. My family came on the show behind my back, and that was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me,” Giudice said. ”That’s why I don’t speak to Kathy anymore. I’ll never speak to her or Rosie [Pierri] ever again because I don’t want family like that. But my brother and Melissa, for my parents, of course I forgave them.”

Wakile, who appeared on seasons 3-5 in a full-time role and seasons 6-7 in a “friend” role, however, disputed Giudice’s claims.

“First of all, I never approached Bravo to do the show. Second of all, I never did it behind anyone’s back,” the 54-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “I followed the protocol that Bravo set before me, you know? And so to keep pushing that and saying that, that I went behind Teresa’s back and … Enough already. I wish everyone well.”

Wakile added that Giudice’s story is a “false narrative.”

“It’s just a lie. There’s more important things that they should be worried about. I think they have more pressing matters in their lives to worried about,” Wakile told Us. “It’s been almost three and a half years. Bravo was a chapter of my life and my story doesn’t end there. I’m continuing to do my thing. So, I think that they should be talking about what’s going on with their lives now and the season that they’re in and the people that they’re dealing with now. I’m off three and a half years. Move on. Let’s all move on.”

When asked if she thinks she could ever repair her relationship with Giudice or Gorga, Wakile told Us that she doesn’t harbor any ill will toward them.

“I’m going on with my life. Happy to be busy with my family and I’m all about keeping it light and happy and I don’t really think about it that much anymore. I tried my best and more than that you can’t do,” Wakile told Us. “I just want people to keep it real and be honest with themselves as well. Listen, the viewers are very, very smart. They saw me on TV, they saw what my family was about. If they still follow me on social media, they see what that’s about. I keep it real on my podcast. I keep being authentic to who I am. And so, that’s pretty much my takeaway. I think that in a world of people trying to be more than what they really are, it’s not necessary. Let’s just keep it real.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin