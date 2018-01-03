When Jamie Foxx hit the big 5-0 last month, the actor celebrated in style with a huge Paramount Studios bash in L.A. December 13. In attendance: megastars Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube — and girlfriend of four years, Katie Holmes. Together on the dance floor, “they were all over each other,” an insider tells the new issue of Us Weekly. “Katie was really letting loose and dancing — they were even kissing each other!”

That’s right: The secret lovers aren’t so secret anymore! “They’re starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,” another source shares.

As they allow the worst-kept A-list secret to slip out more and more, the Robin Hood star and the actress, 39 — who first got together at a 2013 fundraiser in East Hampton, New York — are making their undercover dates a thing of the past. “They’d both been in public relationships before,” a Foxx pal explains of their fierce privacy. “They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

Happily, their plan worked! “They’ve definitely become more serious,” says the source. Adds the pal, “Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into her life.”

Just don’t expect the Ocean’s 8 star to drop everything for her beau. Instead of jetting to Singapore for New Year’s, where Foxx spun at the opening of nightclub Lavo, Holmes flew to Park City, Utah, for a ski trip with her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. “She’s an amazing mom,” says a Holmes insider. “She’ll choose her family over him any day.”

That independence is one of the things that keeps the couple strong. “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own,” says the insider. “It’s what works for them.”

A low-key relationship is exactly what Holmes needed following her dramatic 2012 split from husband Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology. “Katie found happiness with Katie first,” says the insider. “She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”

