Just keep swimming. Katie Ledecky took home five medals from the Rio Olympics, but the spotlight has been focused on her teammate Ryan Lochte’s gas station robbery scandal.

In a sneak peek at Ledecky’s Fox News Sunday interview, which airs this Sunday, August 28, the 19-year-old Olympic champion addresses the controversy that’s plagued four of her fellow Team USA swimmers.

When host Chris Wallace asked what she’s learned from the Rio incident, she said, “Just take care of business in the pool and what we do in the pool is important and also how we represent ourselves outside of the water as well.”

Ledecky, who took home three gold medals in individual events, one gold in a relay, and one silver in a relay, said she’s equally proud of all her accomplishments. “They’re all special in their own right,” she said of her medals. “[The silver] is just as special as the others … We broke the American record, and we got silver to the Australian team that broke the world record. We couldn’t have done any better that day."

As previously reported, Lochte, 32, was charged by Rio de Janeiro police on Thursday, August 26, for filing a false robbery claim. The 12-time medalist had apologized for “overexaggerating” the story, in which he originally claimed that he, Jack Conger, Gunnar Bentz and Jimmy Feigen were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station after leaving a party. After law enforcement investigated and reviewed surveillance footage, they found the swimmers had actually vandalized a gas station bathroom, and that a security guard appeared to draw his gun while demanding payment for the damage.

In the fallout, Lochte lost several of his endorsement deals, including Speedo and Ralph Lauren. However, cough drop maker Pine Bros. announced on Thursday that they had inked a deal with the disgraced swimmer. Multiple sources have also confirmed to Us that Lochte is joining season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on ABC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

