Birthday love! Katy Perry gushed about fiancé Orlando Bloom on Wednesday, January 13, as the actor turned 44.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer, 36, called Bloom her “love” and a “brilliant father” via Instagram, sharing 10 photos of them throughout their relationship.

“Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out…” she captioned the post, adding, “So glad my moon found its sun, love you [the] whole world doe.”

Perry’s post included photos from her pregnancy with daughter Daisy, 4 months, as well as pictures of her and the Pirates of the Caribbean star from their travels. The award-winning musician included several candid snaps of Bloom on his own as well as a few of the pair brushing their teeth and smiling together.

The California native tagged the location as “God Sent Me An Angel from the Heavens Above.”

In November 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bloom is a “super involved” father to Daisy. “Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays,” the insider said at the time. “Orlando is happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can.”

The source told Us that having a child together helped the British actor and Perry get “closer.” He is also a father to son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“At first they were concerned that Katy was going to have to jump straight back into work, but she’s been fully focused on being a mom and happy staying home and spending time with Daisy,” the source said. “They don’t have any trips planned as of now.”

Perry gave birth in August 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a joint statement after Daisy’s arrival. The Grammy nominee revealed her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video five months earlier.

Around the same time, Perry opened up about her family plans, telling the Sunday Times she was “really specific” about how it would happen.

“I told my management, ‘I’m gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby. I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out,'” she explained to the newspaper. “It was planned. [Bloom and I] went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I’ve always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go.'”

The American Music Award winner and Lord of the Rings star started dating in 2016. He proposed after three years as a couple. In September 2020, a source told Us exclusively that Perry and Bloom are not “focused” on wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Katy and Orlando’s wedding will not be taking place in 2020,” the insider said. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”