Katy Perry denied having a sexual relationship — consensual or not — with Dr. Luke in her recently unsealed deposition from July 2017 in his lawsuit against Kesha.

“No,” Perry, 33, replied when asked if the music producer raped her, according to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, August 27. “Absolutely not,” she added when asked if he “sexually assaulted her.”

The “Swish Swish” singer also said in the deposition that Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald) never gave her a “roofie” (the date-rape drug Rohypnol). Perry also denied ever telling anyone, “even joking,” that the producer raped her.

The accusation that Perry was raped by Dr. Luke first surfaced in June after The Blast obtained documents in which the producer alleged Kesha texted Lady Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) and “falsely asserted that Gottwald had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a Katy Perry.”

“Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, Ms. Germanotta spread negative messages about Gottwald in the press and on social media,” the docs added. “For example, in February 2016, Ms. Germanotta posted multiple articles discussing defendant defamatory statements on her Twitter page.”

When asked if the statement that Kesha made about her and Dr. Luke was false, Perry replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

Lady Gaga, for her part, alleged in her deposition from September 2017 that she heard rumors that Dr. Luke had raped Perry.

“I saw information about Kesha that was related to her having difficulty getting away from a record producer that had allegedly raped her,” Lady Gaga said in the deposition. She added that Interscope Chief John Janick told her he heard a rumor that Dr. Luke assaulted Perry.

“Yes, and I don’t know that he used the word ‘rumor.’ I don’t recall exactly the way he said it. I just recall that it was brought up,” she explained. “He was there to be supportive to [Kesha] and I had a conversation with him and her about what we can do to speak with Sony about potentially maybe bringing her over to Interscope, and that I would look after her.”

Lady Gaga added: ”He said something like I heard he raped Katy, too.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s legal battle first made headlines in 2014 after the pop star filed a lawsuit against the music producer alleging that he drugged her and was physically, sexually and mentally abusive. Kesha dropped the lawsuit in August 2016 after she was denied her request to be released from her Sony contract.

Dr. Luke’s legal team released a lengthy statement after the depositions were releasedon Monday, which read in part: “In 2014, Kesha filed a bogus Complaint against Dr. Luke — which she has voluntarily dismissed — falsely claiming that he drugged and raped her in 2005. Now, after four years of litigation, it is Dr. Luke’s defamation claim that remains. Evidence is now publicly available to show that Kesha’s Complaint was filed pursuant to a ‘Press Plan’ and PR media blitz, designed to create the maximum negative public pressure on Dr. Luke in order to get him to give in to her contract demands. Having done all of the damage publicizing her false claim of rape for years, Kesha now has asked Dr. Luke to not speak publicly about the evidence just being revealed… even though this is the first time Dr. Luke has the opportunity to do so with some of the actual facts. Ironic, indeed.”

