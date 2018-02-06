Katy Perry has her plate full with work, but there’s a new project that she’s starting to shift her focus to — creating a family.

The 33-year-old American Idol judge opened up about the next stage in her life, and how she’s getting ready for it, during an interview for Glamour magazine’s March cover story.

When asked to recall the last time she’s done something that she was “scared as hell to do,” she responded: “I mean, I guess I do it all the time. I’m preparing to do a big soul overhaul very soon that I’m nervous about. I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don’t want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult.”

She continued to explain why this new journey into adulthood is important at the moment. “I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own someday. And that’s the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don’t transfer any of those lingering feelings. I’m about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I’m nervous, but I don’t think I have a choice anymore,” she told the mag.

“This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career. But for my personal life, it doesn’t work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson,” she said of her given name.

This isn’t the first time the “Firework” songstress has been open about her desire to become a mom. “Children to me are becoming a big focus,” she told Us Weekly in October 2016. “I don’t even have one, but I see it in my sister’s kids and just how much nurturing and love they need.”

She added: “I see the amazing things of birth and children and vulnerability and how we have to take care of them and how big of an impression we have. It’s such a responsibility.”

As previously reported, the “Roar” singer most recently dated Orlando Bloom. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March 2017 that the couple, who were first linked in January 2016, were pressing pause on their relationship. Perry previously dated John Mayer on and off for three years until splitting for good in 2015, and was married to Russell Brand from October 2010 to July 2012 before divorcing.

