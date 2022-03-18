Hitting the high seas! Katy Perry just became a godmother — of a cruise ship.

The “Roar” songstress, 37, will perform during a christening ceremony for Norwegian Cruise Line‘s Norwegian Prima, which sets sail from Reykjavík, Iceland, this August.

“My most favorite way to vacation with my family is on the water,” the Grammy nominee said in a statement on Thursday, March 17. “Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view. I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

A ship “godmother” is a long-standing naval tradition that involves having a civilian sponsor a vessel to bless it with good luck and officially name it. Some of Norwegian’s other godmothers include Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Kim Cattrall and Rosie O’Donnell. (Men can sponsor ships too, but it’s a little more rare — Pitbull, for example, is the godfather of Norwegian Escape.)

“Let’s say G.G.,” Perry told reporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 16, ahead of a performance at her Play residency. “I’m the G.G. of the vessel. I’m just excited also because it’s going to be in Iceland, and that’s a bucket list trip.”

The new vessel will be the first major cruise ship christened in the Icelandic capital, and it will offer voyages to Northern Europe, Bermuda and the Caribbean. Guests will have access to multiple infinity pools, the brand’s “first-ever upscale international dining open-air marketplace” and an outdoor sculpture garden featuring “Instagrammable” artwork by artists David Harber and Alexander Krivosheiw.

The “Wide Awake” singer said “nothing compares” to cruising because of the way you wake up in a “new place” every day. “You don’t even need to get off,” she added. “I think it’s the best way to see the world.”

The American Music Award winner is wrapping up the second leg of her Play residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which premiered in December 2021. The third leg begins in May with a fourth round of shows to follow starting in July. The inspirations for the lavish stage production include Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Liza Minnelli and the Folies Bergère.

“There are moments in the show where I do ‘WWLD’ — ‘What Would Liza Do?’ But I’m such a big kid. I’ve never grown up, and Walt Disney is my hero, and Mister Rogers and Pee Wee Herman are my favorite characters,” she told Variety in February. “I think I just love fantasy lands. That’s because I probably lived in my head so much growing up. My mind is a childlike mind.”

