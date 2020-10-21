New digs! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom purchased a stunning home in Montecito, California, after welcoming their daughter, Daisy, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple paid $14.2 million for an 8.9-acre compound that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Variety reported on Tuesday, October 20, that C. Robert Kidder, the former CEO of Chrysler and Duracell, previously owned the property, which he had originally listed for nearly $20 million in the spring of 2019.

The gated estate was built in 1934 and extensively renovated by architect Lutah Maria Riggs. It has a long, oak tree-lined driveway that leads to the main structure, a three-story Mediterranean-style villa with hardwood floors and neutral decor. The living room and adjoining den both have French doors leading to a patio, while the kitchen and breakfast room (which boast a large island, a butler’s pantry and designer stainless steel appliances) open to an al fresco dining area.

All four of the main house’s bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite takes up more than half of the top story, with a fireplace and sitting area, a dressing room, a walk-in closet and dual bathrooms. The subterranean lower level, meanwhile, includes a private office and a conference room.

The property also features a detached four-car garage with its own powder room and a guesthouse with a full kitchen, bedroom suite, office and living and dining areas. A swimming pool and a poolhouse with two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms sit behind the main house.

Perry also owns a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion, which she bought for $19 million in 2017. She is selling a smaller home in the same city for $8 million, while Bloom’s nearby bachelor pad has been on the market for $9 million for nearly two years.

The American Idol judge, 35, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 43, welcomed Daisy in August, joining Bloom’s 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“She wants to submerge herself into motherhood as much as she can, but she is also not putting her career on the back burner,” a source exclusively told Us in September of the pop star. “There are already discussions about upcoming projects and work.”

Perry and Bloom’s new home is located in the same enclave of Santa Barbara County as the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought for $14.65 million in June.