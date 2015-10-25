Stumping for Hil! Katy Perry spent the day before her 31st birthday performing at a rally for Hillary Clinton and taking over the presidential hopeful’s Instagram account in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Decked out in a white strapless Michael Costello gown and crystal-studded American flag cape, the pop star, 31, performed two of her biggest hits, “Roar” and “Firework,” and encouraged the young crowd to get out and vote.

“You have so much power and this is one of the most important elections in over a decade,” Perry told the crowd. “So much change can happen. I stand and I march with Hillary. I believe in her future, her vision. I believe in her policies. I believe in equal rights for men, women, pay… Thank you for having me, she’s my firework.”

The pop superstar kicked off the day by also taking over Clinton’s Instagram account. In the first pic, Perry showed off her manicured nails with Clinton’s signature campaign logo. “Katy Perry here, taking over Hills’ IG today for the rally in Iowa. The stage is set, and the nails are pressed. T-minus 1.5 hours before we Roar together. #ImWithHer – Katy.”

And in another snapshot, Clinton, 67, and the singer took a selfie together, again captioning the pic, “#ImWithHer – Katy.”

The former Secretary of State has used “Roar” as one of her go-to songs during her rallies throughout her campaign.

“You know, sometimes it’s important, you just have to roar about what you need to fight for,” Clinton said after Perry’s performance.

