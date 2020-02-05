Anything for His Royal Highness! Prince Charles asked Katy Perry to sing to his plants — and she agreed.

The Prince of Wales, 71, and the pop star, 35, came together on Tuesday, February 4, for a reception at Banqueting House in London, where she became an ambassador of the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India. During their time at the event, the pair took a moment to banter about Charles’ garden, and Perry later told fellow attendees about the conversation during her speech.

“I’m excited to be here because I’m a big fan of His Royal Highness and all the work that he has done and is continuing to do, especially in India for children,” she said. “In my own personal experience, he has an incredibly kind soul — so kind that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I would sing to his plants. And I will in the future. You have my word, sir.”

After the American Idol judge introduced the British royal, he took the stage to deliver a speech of his own.

“I’m enormously grateful to Katy Perry for such a kind introduction, which she told me just now that she wanted to make slightly more spicy but I think she resisted the temptation,” he said. “But I must say, it was a great pleasure to have met her in Mumbai last November at a gathering for British Asian Trust council members on the day before my birthday. Meeting her turned out to be a wonderful birthday present.”

The next day, Perry took to Instagram to commemorate her new ambassador role.

“So pleased to be appointed by HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse as ambassador for @thebritishasiantrust Children’s Protection Fund,” she captioned a photo of herself and Charles at the reception. “In my role, I will primarily focus my spotlight on helping find solutions to end child trafficking. India has always been a place I have a magnetic connection with, and in addition to my work as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of South Asia. Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs.”

In the comments section, the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, wrote, “That’s that big light you shine.”

2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for Perry. In addition to her commendable work with the British Asian Trust, she and Bloom, 43, are inching closer toward their wedding. A source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the couple, who started dating in 2016, are set to tie the knot in April.

The Grammy nominee was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. The Lord of the Rings star, meanwhile, was wed to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they share 9-year-old son Flynn.