Katy Perry Set to Perform a Special Live Concert on BeApp for a Good Cause

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Katy Perry preparing to put on a special live concert on BeApp for a good cause, to Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Danielle Macdonald and more welcoming guests to the virtual premiere of Babyteeth, to Scarlett Johansson looking stylish in The Hamptons. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Katy Perry will put on a special live concert on Friday, June 26, from her studio on the new gamified music platform BeApp in partnership with the Coca-Cola Foundation to raise funds for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

— IFC Films and Rose Byrne, Debra Granik, Mary Harron, Amy Heckerling, Nicole Holofcener, Nicole Kidman, Danielle Macdonald, Tayarisha Poe and Lulu Wang welcomed guests to the virtual premiere of Babyteeth where guests were provided advance screeners ahead of the film’s release and tuned in for a live-streamed, online conversation with director Shannon Murphy and more moderated by SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Mara Webster.

— Levi’s hosted a Use Your Voice conversation on Instagram Live with Kendrick Sampson and Dr. Melina Abdullah where they spoke about activism, mental health and Sampson’s film Miss Juneteenth.

— Johnny Was collaborated with Malibu-based fashion designer Amanda Bond on a 19-piece tie-dye collection for summer.

— Rosario Dawson enjoyed a socially distanced carry-out experience at Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s pop-up in West Hollywood

— Playboy sat down with Phoebe Bridgers to talk about her new album, Yesterday, Tomorrow, amongst other topics including spirituality, quarantine and the Black Lives Matter protests.

— Champion released a new collection that pays tribute to Champion and MTV’s influence in ‘90s street style and hip-hop culture through iconic prints, retro looks and bright colors on men’s crewneck shirts, tanks and jackets and women’s bodycon dresses and onesies.

— HBO Max hosted virtual binge event celebrating the season 3 premiere of the comedy thriller series, Search Party, where VIP guests received mystery kits with clues to unwrap, a custom hat from Adam JK, home goods from DS & Durga, cocktails and spirits from Brooklyn Larder and Kings County Distillery, and a fun self-guided map of Brooklyn.

— Sunwink is hosting a virtual Indoor Gardening Session on Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. ET. led by Christopher Griffin, a.k.a. Plant Kween, who will guide guests through a propagation demonstration, share planting tips and tricks, and speak on the importance of greening up your space for better health while using supplies from Horti and enjoying Sunwink’s herbal tonics. The event is donation based with all proceeds directly benefiting the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization that works to protect the human rights of Black transgender people.

— Buchanan’s Whisky teamed up with J Balvin for a global AR concert, Behind the Colores, and #BuchanansMixes Zoom pre-show party where attendees made delicious Buchanan’s cocktails with a top mixologist over zoom and celebrated with Colores inspired drinks.

— Celebrity loved brand Wildflower Cases launched their “Flower Power” cases and will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from this case to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute throughout the remainder of Pride Month.

— Artist Couture and influencer Angel Merino hosted a virtual Pride event with Gigi Gorgeous, Patrick Starrr, Manny Gutierrez, Miss Shalae, Laganja Estranja and Nikita Dragun where they shared insight, spread awareness, provided how to’s for being a good ally, and to raised money for the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Black Visions Collective. Artist Couture is donating $10 for every makeup Pride Bundle and proceeds from the brand’s limited edition Pride Collection with fashion designer Bryan Hearns to the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Black Visions Collective.

— Jaime King and Kate Walsh took to Instagram to show support of celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson, who owns STARRING by Ted Gibson and recently started a nonprofit called The WORTH UP Foundation which will sponsor scholarships, foster mentorships and encourage business owners to start their own businesses.

— Scarlett Johansson wore a RAILS dress while out in The Hamptons.