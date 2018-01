Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals She’s Pregnant on ‘KUWTK’ (RADAR Online)

Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Dies (Star Magazine)

‘RHONY’ Stars Pay Tribute to Bobby Zarin (OK! Magazine)

Keanu Reeves May Appear in ‘John Wick’ TV Series (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!