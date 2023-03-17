Remembering a great. Keanu Reeves mourned the loss of John Wick costar Lance Reddick with a touching tribute.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” Reeves, 58, and stuntman Chad Stahelski said in a joint statement to Variety on Friday, March 17. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Us Weekly confirmed the Wire alum died earlier on Friday at the age of 60.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil and the John Wick films. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick,” his rep confirmed to Us in a statement at the time. “Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Prior to his death, Reddick opened up about his experience working alongside the Matrix star.

“He’s also very shy. This is going to sound really weird, but — he seems simple, but spiritually he’s very advanced,” he gushed to Vulture in December 2021. “On one hand, I feel like I don’t know him very well but on the other, I just adore that guy. He’s such a wonderful human being.”

Before his tragic passing, Reddick was in the midst of promoting John Wick 4, which premieres on Friday, March 23. The Maryland native, who plays the role of Charon, stars in the film alongside titular character Reeves. Reddick was scheduled to appear as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week to discuss the upcoming action flick.

Lionsgate — the studio behind the fourth installment of the franchise — also released a statement to Deadline following the news of Reddick’s death.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma,” the statement read. “Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”