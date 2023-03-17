Lance Reddick, who rose to fame for roles in The Wire, Fringe and John Wick, has died at age 60, Us Weekly confirms.

“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix’s Resident Evil and the John Wick films. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick,” his rep confirmed to Us in a statement on Friday, March 17. “Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Reddick was recently in the midst of a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. The Maryland native, who played Charon, was scheduled to appear as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week.

Reddick’s last social media post before his passing showed him spending time at home with his pets.

“On screen and off, it’s no surprise I love spoiling my dogs,” he captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, March 16, alongside photos of him and his dog. “@officialhardrock makes it easy with a full line of @johnwickmovie dog swag available at @hardrockhotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at @hardrockhotelnyc to support @animalleague.”

The musician also used his online platform to share inspirational quotes.

“The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion which stands at the cradle of true art and true science. Whoever does not know it and can no longer wonder, no longer marvel, is as good as dead, and his eyes are dimmed,” read a March Instagram post, which was attributed to Albert Einstein.

Reddick is best known for starring in The Wire as Cedric and later as Phillip in Fringe. He went on to score roles in Bosch, Angel Has Fallen and Godzilla vs. Kong. In addition to his work on screen, the Resident Evil star was a voice actor on video games such as Quantum Break, Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

The American Horror Story alum previously opened up about getting to work as an actor in several mediums, telling Coming Soon in July 2022, “As far as kind of the differences between what I get to do live-action and what I get to do animation, I mean, I’ve been really fortunate, especially in the last 10 years, and that I’ve been able to do so many different kinds of things both voiceover and live-action. I’ve just been lucky.”

Reddick, who married wife Stephanie Day in 2011, will appear posthumously in White Men Can’t Jump, Ballerina and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.