Talk about a lucky day! Keanu Reeves was in the right place at the right time to give a California couple a wedding to remember.

Bay area couple Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara were headed into their ceremony at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz to become husband and wife when a groomsman told them Reeves, 54, was in the hotel bar.

Camara’s mom, Darlette, gushed over the celeb encounter in an interview with ABC 7, noting that her son is a big fan of the Matrix actor.

“To have him there was just the icing on the cake so to speak! I was just like, ‘I can’t believe it’s Keanu Reeves, right there,” the mother-of-the-groom said excitedly. “He was just so sweet, the nicest person. We walked in, he was in his motorcycle gear having a drink and coffee or whatever and we interrupted him and he was so gracious.’”

Reeves was not only courteous to the newlyweds, but even posed alongside the bride and groom for a photo opportunity of a lifetime. In the pic, the John Wick actor posed animatedly, his right hand up in a “rock on” gesture, next to Walker in her white gown and Camara in a gray-and-white tux.

It seems that weddings are a common theme for Reeves in 2018. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Destination Wedding alongside Winona Ryder.

The two — who play unlikely love interests in the rom-com — are no strangers to heating things up onscreen. Reeves and Ryder also starred alongside each other in the 1992 horror movie, Dracula.

The costars recently joked that they may have actually gotten married while exchanging vows for the ‘90s film while walking the red carpet together in August. “We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

After back-and-forth banter, Reeves quipped, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Destination Wedding is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 31.

