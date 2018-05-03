The city of angels … and actors! Pretty Little Liars’ Keegan Allen recently dropped into the Us Weekly studio to talk about his new photo book, Hollywood, and give Us his personal travel guide to La La Land. The actor, 28, first fell in love with photography when he was just 9 years old when he borrowed his dad’s camera, with which he used to shoot most of Hollywood. Watch the exclusive video above to see where his favorite and most picturesque Hollywood hot spots are.

Hollywood Hidden Gem

“To me the actual hidden gem of Hollywood is doing the walk up to the Hollywood sign. Not a lot of people do it and a lot of tourists think that they do it,” he explained. “You didn’t do it! If you get all the way up to the sign and you stand up there and you experience what that’s like behind there, it’s really a cool vantage point.”

Brunch Spot

“My new favorite place is called The Butcher, the Baker, the Cappuccino Maker, and it’s definitely one of the best brunch places I’ve been in California,” the LA native told Us. “They really care about their pastries, they really care about their coffees. They did not pay me to say this, I went in there and I experienced it and I have nothing to say except that it’s just the best and the staff is really nice and it’s amazing.”

Dinner For Two

Allen, who has been dating model girlfriend Ali Collier for just over two years tells us his favorite restaurant in the city: “I really love Nobu and I don’t want to be the person that says Nobu is my favorite restaurant, but Nobu, Malibu, there’s something special about that place.”

Sweat It Out

“I go to the Equinox all the time. City Yoga is really great, but Equinox is my jam. It’s become like a community place that I just love to be in and I meet so many people there.” So what’s his routine? “Usually I do something called German Volume Training, GVT. It’s where you do 10 reps of 10.”

Where Can We Spot a Celeb?

“If you want to spot a celebrity … I don’t want to tell,” he joked. “I guess go to Chateau Marmont. Go there, just walk right in and be in be like, ‘Whomst is the celebrities in here?’ Everyone will turn around and you’ll be like and he was in a Marvel movie and he was in an indie film … you’ll be able to do that.”

Drink Up!

“My favorite bar will always and forever be the Sunset Tower bar. It’s just so amazing and Dimitri is the host, or the maitre d there,” the actor told Us. “If you want a true Hollywood experience, go to the Sunset Tower bar if you can and just experience that ­– the art deco, everything about it, it’s dreamy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!