An A+ reunion, indeed. Multiple members of the Pretty Little Liars cast reunited for the Revelations Endgame convention on Saturday, February 11, at Manchester Central in Manchester, England. Sasha Pieterse, Troian Bellisario, Keegan Allen, Ian Harding, Drew Van Acker, Huw James Collins and Brant Daughtery all appeared, posing with fans and signing autographs.

Collins, who portrayed Dr. Elliott Rollins on the Freeform series, shared a photo of the group, holding a Manchester United jersey that read “Pretty Little Liars” on the back. “Goals on Goals on Goals,” he captioned the pic.

Collins also shared a group photo op with a fan on his Instagram. “If ever a group could encapsulate my fondness and admiration for the human spirit, I would be hard pushed to find a better one than this,” he captioned the black and white pic. “Thank you to everyone in Manchester for making us feel at home, we will never forget your kindness.” He’s also a huge fan of Manchester United, adding on Instagram, “Childhood Me and Adult Me just had one hell of a day!”

Pieterse, who played Alison on the beloved series, also shared a photo of the group on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for making us feel very welcome Manchester.” She also shared what appears to be a fan with an arm tattoo dedicated to the show: a finger held up in front of lips, mirroring the shushing image used in all 7 seasons of Pretty Little Liars.

The show came to an end in June 2017, but creator I. Marlene King has already been thinking about bringing it back, she told Us Weekly last month. “Maybe some day. I think the girls all really want to grow up and do their own things, like follow their own individual projects for a while. And maybe we’ll eventually come back,” she said.

Currently, King is working on a spinoff of the show, Pretty Little Lairs: The Perfectionists. “It feels very much like Pretty Little Liars but in a new world, in a new setting with, I call them the perfs – like #perfs, as opposed to pretty little liars,” she explained to Us. “They are pretty little liars, but they’re perfectionists as well. It’s just exciting. I think it lives in our Pretty Little Liars world, but feels fresh and new at the same time.”

The Perfectionists will include original stars Pieterse and Janel Parrish as well as Disney star Sofia Carson. “I had so much fun writing for those characters again and it just made me realize how much I love writing for that world,” King added.

