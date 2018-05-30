An intimate affair! Keegan-Michael Key is counting down the days until he exchanges vows with fiancée Elisa Pugliese.

The Key & Peele alum, 47, dished on the upcoming nuptials during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 29, in New York City at The Cinema Society’s special screening of Hotel Artemis.

“So I’m getting married in nine days in my home. My fiancée is the most wonderful and passionate and sensible woman at the same time,” he gushed. “Why would we get married in any place else if we love our home? Let’s have a reception upstairs and then we’re having a party the next day. A big party. So very intimate wedding, very big party.”

The Friends from College star and Pugliese, a New York-based producer, revealed their engagement in November 2017. “She shows me every day that each of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” Key tweeted at the time alongside a sweet snapshot of the couple. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

Although the pair have been tight-lipped about their love, they’ve been spotted together at many star-studded functions, including the 2017 Tony Awards and the 2017 Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC last November.

Key was previously married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise for 17 years. The twosome tied the knot in December 1998 and Key filed divorce papers on New Year’s Eve in December 2015, noting that they separated one month prior.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

