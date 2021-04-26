Kehlani’s Friends Surprised Her With Birthday Bash at Beauty & Essex

Party people! Kehlani celebrated her 26th birthday in style thanks to a group of friends who surprised her with a party at Beauty & Essex LA on Saturday, April 24.

The “Nights Like This” singer was caught off guard when she walked into a dinner at the Hollywood hotspot to find many of her pals, including SZA, in a private dining room ready to toast to her big day.

Kehlani arrived at the Los Angeles eatery at 8:30 p.m. and was quickly given the royal treatment, feasting on vegan dishes from a family-style menu and shared plates. The restaurant, which is the third Beauty & Essex location — there is one in New York City and one in Las Vegas — features multi-ethnic dishes, including grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, created by Chef Santos.

The birthday girl opted not to have any alcohol, instead sipping on “Hot Mama” mocktails.

The “Good Life” singer’s celebrations continued well into the night with the dinner crew moving upstairs to the bar portion of the venue. Throughout the evening, stars came in and out of the establishment, including Drake.

The 10,000 square foot location now features an outdoor seating space on the ground floor courtyard following the coronavirus pandemic dining restrictions. There is also a main dining room with a 20-foot skylight, a private dining room for an intimate occasion and a bar.

Kehlani celebrated her birthday two days after coming out as a lesbian via TikTok on Thursday, April 22.

“I’m just gonna f—king say it because everybody keeps bringing it up to me. I finally know I’m a lesbian. I am gay, gay, gay,” she said at the time.

The musician recalled telling her loved ones about her sexuality, saying, “I’m like, ‘Guys, I finally know that I’m gay, like, I’m gay gay,’ and they’re like, ‘We know. Duh, stupid. Duh.’”

The California native concluded: “Everyone’s just like, ‘Duh. You’re the only one who didn’t f—king know. The f—king closet was glass.’ So I guess I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me.”