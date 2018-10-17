Keira Knightley revealed fans routinely mix her up with other famous faces — and sometimes, she plays along!

The Colette star, 33, was asked if she ever gets mistaken for other actors during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, October 16. “All the time. Well, I’ve been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman. I mean, Natalie Portman, a lot. … I’ve had many pictures as Natalie Portman.”

But that’s not all. “I’ve been chased through a park as Kate Winslet,” she continued. “Quite a few have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I’m Rachel Weisz. She’s lovely.”

While Knightley can understand why she’s confused with the three, she is perplexed on why she would be mistaken for one particular pop star. “And then, Britney Spears. The other ones I get, I’m like English, actress,” the Pride & Prejudice star continued, explaining that she was in Los Angeles at the time. “I don’t know. That was a weird one. So I’ve had my picture as Britney Spears as well.”

Corden joked, “I would love to see that person with their friends going, ‘Guys, I just met Britney Spears, look’ and they go, ‘Oh my god, no you didn’t, no you didn’t, no you didn’t, you met Keira Knightley.’”

Knightley, however, admitted that she “quite” enjoys getting misidentified in public. “I’m much more polite I think when people think I’m somebody else,” she mused.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently made headlines for actually comparing herself to another famous person, though. She penned an essay called “The Weaker Sex,” in which she slammed Kate Middleton for emerging from the hospital following the April 23 birth of Prince Louis with her “face made up and high heels on.” The open letter, published in Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies.), detailed the gory details of Knightley’s labor after she delivered now 3-year-old daughter Edie, while admonishing the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning appearance just hours after delivering her third child with Prince William.

“Keira is obviously entitled to her own opinion, but it was very much based on her own experiences and not of Kate’s. Not every mother feels the same way,” a Kensington Palace source told Us Weekly in response. “Keira’s comments were simply for attention and they weren’t justified.” The source also pointed out that the royal “wouldn’t have done the photo call a second and third time if she was uncomfortable.”

Knightley shares Edie with husband James Righton. Prince William and Duchess Kate are also parents of Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!