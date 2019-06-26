Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage is officially in the teens! The superstar couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 25.

To commemorate the milestone, the country singer, 51, shared a cute photo of himself hugging the Big Little Lies star, 52, as they smiled on a beach. “Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kidman, for her part, uploaded a picture of Urban giving her a kiss on the forehead. “…love,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Many of the pair’s A-list pals took to the comments section of their posts to send their love. The actress’ Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon posted two pink heart emojis, while Naomi Campbell chose three red ones.

Urban and Kidman met at an event in Los Angeles in early 2005 and tied the knot in Sydney, Australia, a year later. They have two daughters together: Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8. The Moulin Rouge! star was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, and they share daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24.

Kidman opened up about the first time she met the four-time Grammy winner when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2017. “I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” she recalled.

More recently, the Oscar winner praised her husband for being supportive as she filmed the dark scenes in season 2 of her HBO drama. “I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

