Talk about relationship goals. Nicole Kidman sang praises of her husband Keith Urban for supporting her as she delved into darker territory for Big Little Lies’ second season.

The Oscar winner opened up about the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner at the acclaimed HBO show’s season 2 premiere in New York City on Wednesday, May 29. She shared the role her longtime love played in preparing her to reprise her award-winning role of Celeste Wright.

“I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” the Australian actress, 51, shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

Kidman exchanged vows with Urban, 51, in 2006 and the couple are now parents of daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. They first met in 2005 at the G’Day USA gala, which is an event honoring Australians in Los Angeles.

While Kidman admitted that she “can’t really talk about” what is to come in the Big Little Lies’ second outing, she addressed how the series took a darker turn with the inclusion of Meryl Streep, who plays the Destroyer star’s mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright.

“It’s darker, but I’m always reluctant because that always makes people go, ‘Ooh.’ It explores deeply the different states of being of these women and their partners and their relationships and their families and their children, and I think that’s a wonderful thing to not skim,” she said to ET. “It’s still entertaining. There’s an enormous amount of humor. Not so much coming from me. Very much coming from Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata (Laura Dern).”

Kidman continued by elaborating on Streep’s involvement, adding: “She raises the bar, but she shows up and she’s an actress. She loves to work. She shows up, she’s ready, she’s curious. She’s so transparent in the sense that she brings the emotions and she brings this weight of her ability, but also her life.”

After Big Little Lies’ first season concluded in April 2017, there were not initially plans to renew the show since it was a limited series. However, HBO later confirmed at the end of 2017 that Big Little Lies would return to air.

Big Little Lies second season premieres on HBO on Sunday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

