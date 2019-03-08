Raising eyebrows! Keith Urban admitted that the NSFW lyrics from his track “Gemini” on the 2018 Graffiti U are indeed about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

“She’s a maniac in the bed / But a brainiac in her head / And I know that everybody knows / Ooh, that she’s both,” the country singer, 51, croons on the track.

The four-time Grammy winner admitted to iNews in an interview published on Friday, March 8, that not only did he cowrite the song about the Oscar winner, also 51, but that she was pleased with the tune.

“The song is actually about Nicole – and she loves it,” he told the outlet. “It’s a fun song. My cowriter Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that’s what came out.”

The “Somebody Like You” singer said the Big Little Lies star’s real-life persona also rings pretty true to the song’s opening verse, which goes, “She’s not quite a contradiction / She rolls with it / Quick with a snap decision / I’m fine with it.”

“She is Gemini, but she’s not a contradiction,” he explained of his spouse. “She can roll with things.’”

Kidman revealed that Urban also goes with the flow while accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in January 2017. “And to the most beautiful man I’ve ever met, Keith Lionel Urban … He’s got a gypsy heart, and travels the world where I go,” she said, giving the anecdote of, “‘We’re going to Tasmania to make a film!’ And he’s like, ‘OK…’”

The twosome also cried together in November, when Urban took home the Country Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. “Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you,” he said to his wife from the stage.

The couple wed in 2006 and share daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8. The actress is also the mother of Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

