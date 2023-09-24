Kelis cherishes making memories with her three children — even though that often means making a mess.

“My kids and I do a lot of arts and crafts,” Kelis, 44, exclusively reveals in Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “I love doing pottery with them because it’s an absolute disaster. It’s fun and everyone is a mess. All of our stuff looks warped and deformed.”

The “Milkshake” singer shares son Knight, 14, with ex-husband Nas and she welcomed son Shepherd, 7, and daughter Galilee, 3, with late husband Mike Mora, who died in 2022. Kelis is raising the trio on a farm, and this mom is just like Us — she wants her little ones to grow into happy adults.

“I want my kids to grow up knowing there’s a fine line between aspiring to [be] something and being content where you’re at,” she said. “Finding that balance is where you’re going to be happy.”

Scroll down for 25 things fans might not know about Kelis:

1. On my farm, we have movie night! We have a big screen outside, and [my family and I] watch movies under the stars.

2. Growing up, I was a huge fan of En Vogue and Whitney Houston.

3. My favorite way to start my morning is by doing a scoop of Brain Food — my superfood blend that I make with mushrooms — [in] whatever I’m drinking, and then I do a shot of fresh-squeezed orange juice.

4. I use organic creams that I make with Bounty & Full every single day to keep my skin hydrated and youthful.

5. I can whistle! I have to warm up, [and] you have to give me a minute, but I can do it.

6. My first car was my dad’s super, super old Mercedes. Like, it was on diesel.

7. I’m a saucier, so I love making sauce.

8. My favorite jewelry item is a cuff that’s woven on string [with] sapphires and diamonds. It’s really pretty and feels luxe even though it’s rugged. I got it in Greece as a treat to myself.

9. I’d love to go to India. I’ve never been.

10. I have all of my clothes from sets because they’re usually mine. I’ve got a couple of shipping containers of clothes from [music] videos that I’ve taken as keepsakes.

11. On Sunday afternoons, you’d probably find me lying by the pool on the farm.

12. My favorite rooms in my house are the kitchen [and] the bathroom because I can hide.

13. “Stop being so precious” is the best advice I’ve received.

14. I love cooking with fire.

15. I think people think I’m angry because of my first song [“Caught Out There”], but I’m the total opposite.

16. I’d be a chef as an alternate profession!

17. I watch all of the Real Housewives shows.

18. I’m a movie buff! I love the Diving Bell and the Butterfly adaptation and Dead Presidents.

19. I have an olive grove, and I love when people give me trees as gifts.

20. My must-have ingredient for my milkshakes is Lactaid Ice Cream. It’s delicious, creamy and yummy.

21. The Notorious B.I.G.’s “I Got a Story to Tell” brings back the best memories. I was in Zimbabwe, 17 years old, and it was my first time traveling without my family. For three months, that’s all we played in the car. It was an amazing trip.

22. In the fall, I love being able to dress in sweaters and boots. I’m a New Yorker, so I get excited about that.

23. I try to take every day like it’s the best day!

