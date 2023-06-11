Weighing in! After Kelis and Bill Murray sparked dating speculation, the songstress has seemingly addressed the rumors.

After the “Milkshake” singer, 43, shared a bikini photo of herself via Instagram on Saturday, June 10, she was asked about her dating status.

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!? 😂😂😂,” a social media user asked in her comments.

Kelis responded, writing, “LOL no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

The Bounty and Full founder and Murray, 72, first sparked dating rumors earlier this month after the Ghostbusters star was spotted watching her June 3 performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London. Neither Kelis nor the Groundhog Day actor have further addressed where they stand.

Kelis has previously been married twice. She first wed Nas in 2005, nearly four years before they welcomed son Knight, now 14. After their 2010 divorce, the Saucy and Sweet alum moved on with Mike Mora, with whom she shared son Shepard, 7, and daughter Galilee, 2. Mora tragically died in March 2022 at the age of 37 after battling stomach cancer.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It’s been exactly a year … that’s crazy to me. I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved. But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husband’s passing has had on my life,” she said in an emotional Instagram post in March on the first anniversary of Mora’s death. “I get asked all the time how I started this [health] journey. It’s a much longer conversation but in short what we were dealing with here pushed me so deep into understanding our bodies and how our minds and emotions are so interlocked you cannot treat one without the other.”

Kelis noted that her late spouse’s cancer diagnosis inspired them to eat healthily. “We were already eating well and really focused on what we put in our bodies,” she said in her social media video. “After like eight rounds of chemo, as we started to research more.”

Murray, for his part, has also been married twice. The Saturday Night Live alum wed Margaret Kelly — with whom he shares sons Homer and Luke — in 1981 before separating 15 years later. He was later married to the late Jennifer Butler, who died in 2021, between 1997 and 2008. Murray and Butler shared sons Caleb, Jackson, Cooper and Lincoln.