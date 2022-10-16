Kelis: Inside a Day in My Life

Everyone’s waiting to see what’s going on in Kelis’ yard — and she let Us have a sneak peek of her daily routine.

“It’s really important for me to move my body in some way to start the day,” the “Milkshake” songstress, 43, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Cooking every day keeps me grounded, I find inspiration in food, so I like to try and incorporate it into my daily routine.”

After the professional chef, whose full name is Kelis Rogers-Mora, works out and cooks a delicious meal, she makes sure to have a little downtime before hitting the town — or the stage.

“On a day when I’m performing, I like to take time to chill out and get myself ready,” she says. “Getting to lift women up and perform is the most authentic to me!”

The “Got Your Money” musician rose to fame in 1998 with the release of her debut album, Kaleidoscope. However, it wasn’t until the 2003 release of “Milkshake” that she exploded on the pop scene.

“I do feel a general sort of separation from old records of mine just because it’s in my nature,” Kelis recalled to Spin magazine in April 2014. “You know when you go out to eat and you order something and it’s really good and you totally kill it? Like, the waiter doesn’t come and take that plate away fast enough and you’re just sitting there with a carcass of you were eating. I hate that feeling. I’m like, ‘Take it away.’ I’m kind of similar to that with old albums.”

She added at the time: “So with ‘Milkshake,’ I love the song. It’s bright. I know what it meant, I know what it did for music and for female artists in that era. I’m not saying I single-handedly did it, but you know it played a huge part in where music went. I’m aware of that, I don’t regret it or resent it at all, and I’ve found new fun ways to perform it and to do it and make it enjoyable for people.”

In addition to her career in the spotlight, Kelis is a proud mother of three. The Saucy and Sweet alum shares son Knight, 13 with ex-husband Nas and two children — son Shepard, 6, and daughter Galilee, 2 — with husband Mike Mora. Mora, for his part, tragically died in March after battling stomach cancer. He was 37.

“[Having a baby] is the epitome of life — it’s fun and exciting, and I’m happy in my life. I feel really blessed, so to me it’s just about what feels good and about making this fun again,” the “Bossy” performer told the New Zealand Herald in a February 2011 interview. “Being a mom is the best job I have [but] I think it’s really important to keep your own identity because it is really easy to get swallowed up and pulled in every direction.”

Scroll below for a peek at a day in Kelis’ life: