She can teach you, but she has to charge. Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance seemingly features a sample from Kelis’ 1999 song “Get Along With You” – and the singer isn’t happy about it.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis, 42, said via Instagram on Wednesday, July 27, about her grievances regarding the track. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

The “Milkshake” singer went on to clarify that the use of her R&B hit is “not a collab,” because she was “not informed” of the sample.

“It’s ridiculous,” she added. “There are [bullies][sic] and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough.”

On Thursday, the Pitch Battle judge took to social media to expand on her belief that the “Formation” artist, 40, using her song is offensive. “It’s not about me being jealous. Jealous of someone using my song? That’s the dumbest, most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard,” Kelis said via Instagram.”It has to do with the fact that, from one artist to another, you should have the decency and common sense and the courtesy to call.”

The New York native went on to explain that “Energy” — the Beyoncé track on which “Get Along With You” appears to be sampled — isn’t a collaboration simply because “the definition of collaboration means that we are working together,” noting that “there’s no working together if you are not even checking to see if everything’s cool.”

Kelis’ comments come just one day before the release of Renaissance, which will be the first part of a three-part project that the “Halo” singer recorded during the coronavirus pandemic. The Ivy Park founder has referred to the trio of albums as “a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The “Midnight Snacks” singer, for her part, has suffered a painstaking year. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Bossy” artist’s husband Mike Mora died at the age of 37 after battling stomach cancer.

“After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike,” Kelis’ rep told Us in a statement at the time. “An amazing father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends. Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her family at this time.”

The Cooked With Cannabis star and the photographer tied the knot in 2014. The two went on to welcome son Shepard in November 2015 and a daughter in September 2020. Kelis is also the mother of son Knight, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.

Six months prior to his death, Mora opened up about his health via Instagram. “[I had] loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in,” he wrote in September 2021, adding that he “finally decided to do something about it” and was subsequently diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer. “[I had] no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the [coronavirus] pandemic. All alone.”

The next month, he thanked those who supported him and his family with “words of encouragement” in their time of need. “I am so grateful,” Mora said in a social media statement. “It’s been emotional. But overall I think it’s making me stronger. … I have never had so many messages in my life. [Love] to all.”

