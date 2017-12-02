Kellan Lutz proved diamonds are forever with a sweet picture of the stunning wedding ring his new wife Brittany Gonzales is now rockin’.

The Twilight alum, 32, shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday, December 2, of the newlyweds holding hands and showing off their new rings. Gonzales’ ring is a large oval diamond surrounded by tiny diamonds, while Lutz’s ring is a simple gold band. He captioned it: “I am picky and I knew what I wanted, and there were a lot of specifics and meanings behind the choosing of the stone and design of the ring so thanks @awaddiamonds for making everything possible and with so much perfection,” before adding, “I CHOOSE YOU,” and tagging his new bride.

The TV host shared the same photo and captioned it, “Thank you to one of our best friends and the BEST jeweler in the universe @awaddiamonds for making my hubby’s vision come to life and as a result shocking the heck out of me when I saw it” with the hashtags #hadnoideaitwascoming #itoldhimididntneedanythingfancy #thenhegavemethis #thenicried.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the couple got engaged in September after dating for more than a year. Lutz announced on Instagram on November 23 that he and Gonzales had tied the knot by posting a photo of the pair holding up books that were decorated with the words “Mr.” and “Mrs.”

Lutz shared a romantic tribute to his love on Instagram in December 2016, writing, “I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with.”

