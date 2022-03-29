New name, new outlook on life. Kelly Clarkson has legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne, Us Weekly confirms.

The talk show host, 39, was officially granted the new moniker by a California judge on Monday, March 28. “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” state court documents obtained by Us. “The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.”

The “Because of You” singer filed a request to change her legal name in February, weeks before settling her contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock. In docs obtained by Us last month, the original American Idol winner noted that her “desire” to go by her first and middle name was because she thought it “more fully reflects who I am.”

Before it was made official, Clarkson further clarified the switch, reassuring fans that her new name wouldn’t impact her career. “I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson,” she explained on the March 21 episode of People (the TV Show!).

The Voice coach continued, “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

Clarkson split from Blackstock, 45, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Three months after filing for divorce, the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” artist opened up about how she was coping with her breakup.

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she revealed on the Today show. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”

In the wake of her split, Clarkson has been candid about how the divorce might impact the former couple’s children: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remy, 5.

“It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2020. “That’s the hardest for me. … It’s your babies that you worry about.”

Ultimately, the American Song Contest host was awarded primary custody when she and Blackstock reached their settlement earlier this month. However, Clarkson must pay Blackstock $115,000 per month in spousal support and $45,6000 per month in child support. The talent manager, for his part, is allowed to live in their Montana ranch until June but is required to pay his ex $12,500 in rent per month until then.

