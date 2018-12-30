Kelly Clarkson is all of Us during the holiday season! The American Idol alum joked about the added pounds she’s put on over the course of the Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities in a tweet on Saturday, December 29 — and seemingly has no regrets.

“To the person that lost weight over the holidays…. Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st,” Clarkson, 36, wrote, adding four funny emojis with the hashtags, “#TightPants #ButSoWorthIt”

The “Piece by Piece” songstress has documented the holiday celebrations on social media over the past few weeks, including a sweet Twitter post on Christmas Eve about her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two kids, daughter River, 4, and son Remington, 2.

“Waking up to the most beautiful mountains to look at, snow falling, and the sound of my family having way too much fun this early haha…. Merry Christmas Eve y’all 🎄🎁 🎅🏼 #ThoughtsFromTelluride #SoThankful #SoBlessed #SoNeededThisVacation,” she wrote on December 24.

Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up about losing 37 pounds after following Dr. Steven Gundry’s advice in his book The Plant Paradox.

“Here’s the best part, y’all. It’s not even the weight. I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t really the weight, for me it was [that] I’m not on medicine anymore,” the Texas native, who had previously opened up about being diagnosed with a thyroid condition in 2006, told the Today show in June.

Clarkson also opened up about her fluctuating weight in an interview with Redbook in November 2017.

“They shame you for it. Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert — I had dinner with her and we talking about that,” she said at the time. “She was like, ‘Should I gain? Should I lose?’”

The Voice judge continued: “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy. People think, ‘Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, ‘Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world. For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well.”

