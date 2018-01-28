Kelly Clarkson: Meryl Streep Is Totally Freaked Out By Me

At least she has a sense of humor about it. Kelly Clarkson happily relived the moment she met her idol, Meryl Streep, earlier this month and admitted to Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, January 28, that the Oscar winner might be a little scared of her.

Talking to Seacrest on the E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys, the American Idol alum recounted how she saw Streep while doing a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes and totally fangirled. At the time she grabbed Seacrest’s arm in what she joked on Twitter was a “Vulcan death grip” and almost tripped down the stairs to get to Streep, 68, yelling, “Oh, my God, can I meet you? I’m such a fan!”

“She is totally freaked out by me,” Clarkson, 35, told Seacrest as they watched the moment together on a monitor. “She was like, ‘You can meet us all!’ I don’t care. I love the moment, I love her.”

The singer, who is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Love So Soft,” said the meeting was “amazing,” adding, “She touched my face.”

Seacrest had a special memento for Clarkson so that she’ll always remember her brief encounter with Streep — he handed her a throw pillow that featured a photo her spotting the acting legend and then another of the pair chatting along with the words “Meryl and Kelly.”

“This is totally going on our bed. My husband won’t care,” Clarkson said. “I love her.”

Clarkson previously admitted at the Television Critics Association press tour that she didn’t actually realize her freak out over The Post actress was caught on camera and was “humiliated” when she saw it later.

“I was very excited, and I hope I don’t lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people,” she said earlier this month. “But she’s Meryl Streep ya’ll! Everybody would’ve looked like a jackass. She touched my face y’all!”

