Kelly Clarkson revealed in a new interview that the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their children, River, 3, and Remington, 19 months, was recently burglarized.

“We got robbed last night,” the “Love So Soft” singer, 35, told Extra at the 2017 Billboard Women of the Year event in Hollywood on Thursday, November 30. “Yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was, like, bashed in. It was crazy.”

Clarkson said “materialistic things we didn’t care about” were stolen. “The guy was in our kid’s room. So, it was a little weird,” she continued. “Other than that, everyone is safe and good. Other than that little hiccup, everything has been really great in our lives, and we’re very blessed and grateful. Even in that scenario, we weren’t in the house, which is a blessing.”

Despite the scary incident, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the new Voice coach was “very smiley” on the red carpet at Thursday night’s Billboard gala, which was sponsored by Iron Mountain Entertainment Services for the second year. Later in the evening, she took the stage to perform “Meaning of Life,” the title track from her eighth album, before Kelly Rowland presented her with the Powerhouse Award.

“Thank you so much for this award,” Clarkson told the audience. “I just really want to say it’s for all the women in this room tonight. It doesn’t matter that you’re not on stage. If you’re doing what makes you happy and you’re achieving what you’ve always wanted to achieve since you were a kid, or you’re on the way there, you’re winning! You’re winning in life. Awards are great. I’m very, very flattered, but I think it’s more [about] the people you surround yourself with, the way you lift people up. That kind of stuff, it feeds back to you. The universe gives you that back.”

