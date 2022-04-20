Kelly Clarkson Shares 'Low-Key' 40th Birthday Plans After a 'Crazy 2 Years'

Keeping it casual. Kelly Clarkson is having a milestone birthday this year, but she’s not interested in going all out.

“I am literally so low-key,” the “Because of You” songstress, 39, told E! News on Tuesday, April 18. “I know it’s my big 4-0, but I’ve had a crazy two years, so I just wanted a chill birthday.”

The Grammy winner’s big day is Sunday, April 24, but she and her friends aren’t planning a massive party or an elaborate getaway. “I’m going hiking with my friends, and that’s it, y’all,” she explained. “And we’re doing a dinner with my band, so that’s it.”

Clarkson didn’t elaborate on what made her past two years so “crazy,” but fans know that the American Idol winner has dealt with a lot in both her personal and professional life. Last month, the American Song Contest cohost settled with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly two years after filing for divorce.

A judge declared Clarkson legally single in September 2021, but she and the music manager, 45, continued battling over custody and their assets for several more months. The duo, who tied the knot in October 2013, share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6.

Per the terms of the divorce settlement, the Voice judge will have primary custody of the former couple’s little ones. If Blackstock moves away from Montana, where he is living at the ranch the pair shared during their marriage, then the custody arrangement will be reevaluated.

A judge also ruled that Blackstock can only live at the ranch through June 1, and he must pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in rent. Clarkson, for her part, was ordered to pay the talent manager a one-time amount of $1.3 million in addition to $45,600 per month in child support. She will also pay her ex-husband $115,000 per month in spousal support until 2024.

The pop star is keeping busy on the business side as well. Her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is set to take over the time slot of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ellen DeGeneres wraps up next month after 19 seasons. In March, an insider told Us Weekly that Clarkson is planning a revamp of her series in preparation for the switch.

“She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen,” the source explained.

The current format of the Emmy-winning talk show involves the “Miss Independent” singer interviewing celebrity guests, meeting non-famous people with interesting stories, covering hit songs and playing games. In December 2020, the show, currently in its third season, was renewed until 2023.

Clarkson is also in the midst of hosting American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg. The NBC series is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, and it follows contestants from all 50 states as they compete for the title of Best Original Song. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the reality star explained that she likes the competition aspect of the series, but she also just wants to show support for the competitors.

“We love people so much and while we are very musical, we are also very fun‑loving and easygoing with everyone,” Clarkson told Billboard of herself and the rapper, 50, in March. “We are going to be so passionate about it and involved in it and, like, hardcore into these artists. I think people need that. They need to be lifted up because the world is heavy right now.”

