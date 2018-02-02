This girl is on fire! Kelly Clarkson participated in the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge, and it’s safe to say she may have underestimated how hot the peppers would be.

“Get ready @aliciakeys , @blakeshelton , and @adamlevine for the #ALSPepperChallenge! Also, @brandonblackstock I challenge you! #UrWelcomeFromYourLovingWife http://als.net/pepper,” Clarkson captioned the tweet of her video on Thursday, February 1. In the clip, she nominated her fellow Voice coaches and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, to take the challenge, which has raised more than $94,000 for ALS research.

“I just want to say, first of all, I cannot stand you Trisha Yearwood because I was in the clear. Garth [Brooks] didn’t even say my name and then you just brought it up out of nowhere,” Clarkson, 35, began in the video, calling out the country singer for nominating her. “I’d also like to say, for the ALS pepper challenge, this is love because I have actually never had habanero … and Trisha picked the habanero ‘cause she’s like bold, so I don’t want to look like a wimp, but I’m going to cry, probably.”

The “Love So Soft” singer admitted she was “stalling” because she’s nervous, and then finally takes a bite.

Within seconds, Clarkson started to freak out. “Oh, my God. Oh, my God. In through the nose. My tongue is on fire!” she exclaimed, clapping her hands and covering her eyes. “My actual tooth hurts. It’s on my molar. Ah!”

The three-time Grammy winner then grabbed a mini bottle of milk and panicked trying to open it as quickly as possible. “I’m not being dramatic, my eyes are crying,” Clarkson said while chugging the drink. “Jesus, take the wheel. Oh, my God, y’all I don’t know what to do.”

Clarkson ended the video with her nominations and a message to the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge: “Bye!”

Time will tell if the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge can make as much money — $115 million — as the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge from 2014.

