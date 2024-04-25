Kelly Osbourne still has a bone to pick with brother Jack Osbourne decades after he accidentally shot her with a pellet gun when they were kids.

While talking about near-death experiences on the Tuesday, April 23, episode of the family’s “The Osbournes Podcast,” Kelly, 39, detailed the injury she sustained because of the incident.

“You shot me! You shot me and I almost died!” Kelly said to Jack, 38.

After Jack admitted that he “did shoot” his sister, Kelly added,”It went straight through my leg and out the other side. It felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast. It kinda burnt a bit, I remember.”

Though the former Fashion Police cohost insisted the initial shot wasn’t “what was painful” about the injury, Kelly went on to explain that the “tiny hospital in the middle-of-nowhere England in the ’90s” wasn’t properly equipped to deal with the aftermath of the accident.

“Their X-ray machine wasn’t working, so they got this long Q-Tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits [of bone],” she continued, while Jack cringed at the thought.

Jack, who called the mishap an “accident,” added that the incident took place when parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were on location in New York shooting the rock star’s 1995 film, The Jerky Boys: The Movie.

“But listen, my fault as the guy operating the firearm – it wasn’t technically a firearm, the air rifle — and your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting,” he further explained, to which Kelly replied, “I feel like I’m innocent in this. You ruined my elastic Marks & Spencer jeans and I still have beef with you over it.”

The Osbourne family skyrocketed to fame in 2002 after the debut of their MTV reality series, The Osbournes, which earned them an Emmy Award for Outstanding Nonfiction Program (Reality) that year.

They launched their podcast with a 20-episode first season in 2018; however, the project went on hiatus until September last year, when they announced they would return to the studio for the second installment of the show.

In their announcement, the family promised to “dive into the worlds of celebrity, true crime, rock and roll, culture, and whatever else we damn well please,” including parenthood.

While chatting with Us Weekly in May 2023, Kelly – who welcomed son Sid with Slipknot frontman Sid Wilson in November 2022 – opened up about juggling her projects, hosting gigs and more as a new mom, and how motherhood has changed her perspective on life.

“One of my conditions in working is I have to be able to bring my baby with me. If I can’t bring my baby with me, I’m not doing it,” she exclusively shared with Us.

She added, “My life is not about me anymore. My life is about my baby. [I] realize that I now have such a reason to live and move forward in anything. He is my reason, my purpose, my everything.”