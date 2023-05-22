Sharing his wisdom. Kelly Osbourne opened up about the connection she formed on the Beat Shazam set with her cohost — and fellow parent — Nick Cannon.

“Working with Nick is so much fun. It is. He is such a professional. He came in and just killed it. Like, he was so good and working with him is really fun, I have to say,” Osbourne, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the upcoming season of the hit FOX series.

The Fashion Police alum praised Cannon, 42, for the advice he offered her following the arrival of her first child.

“We were talking [and] I have more questions for him. Because I’m just starting out [on giving] food [to] my baby and I was asking him what foods he started with and if — and when — he lets his children use an iPad and what they watch,” she recalled. “And we both share a love for Miss Rachel [videos] and we found ourselves on set singing her songs, which was very funny.”

News broke earlier this year that Osbourne became a mom when she welcomed son Sidney with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson.

The TV host, for his part, is a dad of 12. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Brittany Bell have welcomed three kids: Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, 7 months. Cannon also shares twins Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa. The California native and Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi are the parents of son Legendary, 9 months, while he also shares Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. The rapper and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in June 2021, but he died 5 months later. The couple have since welcomed daughter Halo, 4 months.

Osbourne and Cannon joined season 6 of Beat Shazam as temporary cohosts while Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx are out amid the actor’s health issues. The fashion designer revealed to Us that she had certain stipulations before taking on the gig.

“So, one of my conditions in working is I have to be able to bring my baby with me. If I can’t bring my baby with me, I’m not doing it,” the U.K. native told Us. “And so he came to set every day and I would have Sidney cuddle breaks where I would leave set to just have a cuddle and then go back because when he is not with me all I do is think about, ‘Is he OK?’ … I just, like, panic. So it’s just best to have him with him. I know it’s selfish but to have him with me — I just love it.”

Osbourne referred to motherhood as a “very humbling” experience, adding, “My life is not about me anymore. My life is about my baby. [I] realize that I now have such a reason to live and move forward in anything. He is my reason, my purpose, my everything.”

The singer also discussed how therapy was crucial for her as she adjusted to parenthood.

“I was really lucky that I went to therapy and I really asked him to teach me everything about postpartum. I was really aware of what was going on with my body and what was happening because I went through everything that you were supposed to. I literally cried for the first two months that I had this baby because I love him so much,” the TV personality detailed. “Every time I looked at him it just made me cry. But what I suffered from was postpartum anxiety really badly.”

She continued: “I’m very lucky and grateful that I didn’t get the depression. But I definitely got the anxiety. … I would be anxious about every little, tiny thing and I couldn’t sleep because of it — but it’s gotten much better now.”

For Osbourne, taking on a new project has helped her return to work while balancing being a mother.

“It’s such an honor to be asked to step in keep the seat warm while Corinne is away,” she said. “It made me very nervous because she’s so beautiful and so good at what she does. I was like, ‘Can I even do this?’ But the best part of this show — what makes it so incredible — is that just doing music can change your life because they win so much money. I saw so much money being made and it was, like, beautiful to see how these people’s lives just changed in an instant.”

Beat Shazam returns to FOX Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

