



Kelly Osbourne thanked her friends and family as she marked her two-year anniversary of being sober on Friday, August 9.

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” the 34-year-old captioned an Instagram pic that featured a count of her 17,529 hours of sobriety. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much.”

“If you are new to sobriety stick to it,” the former Fashion Police star added, “life really does get good.”

Several of Osbourne’s celebrity friends commented on the post including Lucy Hale, Lily Collins, Juliette Lewis and Paris Hilton, who wrote, “Congratulations love! I am so proud of you.”

“I am so proud of you!!!!” added her former E! cohost Melissa Rivers. “I love you, my little sister xxx”

Osbourne also shared a screengrab of a text message exchange with her mom, Sharon Osbourne.

“Congratulations. Love you so very much Soooooo proud of you,” the former host of The Talk wrote.

“Thanks mum. I love you,” Kelly replied with a kiss emoji.

“Did you get your crack,” Sharon added along with a cake emoji.

“Excuse me,” Kelly responded.

“Did you get your cake,” the 66-year-old wrote.

“Hahahahaha yes,” she told her mom, adding that her brother, Jack Osbourne, gave it to her. “I cried.”

“You did it !” Sharon told her youngest daughter. “Two f—king Years.”

Kelly has been open about her struggle with addiction, that saw her go to rehab four times and spend time in a mental institution. Last year, she spoke about her battle amid her friend Demi Lovato’s drug overdose.

“People need to know rehab doesn’t fix you, it just helps you get on the right track,” she said on British TV show Loose Women. “You’re never fixed. You spend your whole entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

