Kelly Osbourne is detailing her experience going to various rehab facilities over the years.

Osbourne, 39, appears in the documentary TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring, which premiered on Fox on Monday, September 16. In an interview, the reality TV personality confirmed that she has been to treatment facilities seven times.

“[The] first rehab I went to was like university on how to be a better drug addict,” Osbourne recalled. “I’d learned so many tricks, so many things that I never even thought of from my fellow addicts that were in there.”

She claimed, “I’d also seen people threaten to leave until they [were] given what they wanted, whether it be Ambien for sleep or Valium for nerves — they would somehow end up getting it.”

Osbourne further claimed that there are “body brokers” who attempt to entice recovering addicts to continue using drugs and alcohol.

“They’ll sit outside of AA meetings looking for weak and vulnerable people that they encourage to go and relapse so they can then pick you up again,” she alleged. “I swear on everything that it is true, and it is heartbreaking. I swear on everything that it’s true.”

Osbourne has been sober for three years, telling Us Weekly in May 2021 that she quit drinking and using drugs.

“I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolized differently,” the Fashion Police alum exclusively told Us. “Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane. [People] kept telling me, ‘You should do the [gastric sleeve] surgery.’ I was so against it. … I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn’t be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance.”

Osbourne, who previously underwent weight loss surgery in 2018, later revealed that her addiction battle began at the age of 13 when she was prescribed Vicodin.

“I had a really bad case of tonsillitis. They ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin and that was all I needed,” she said on a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “I went from having every voice in my head being like, ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re not good enough, no one likes you, you don’t deserve this, people only like you for who your parents are,’ then all of a sudden every single voice was silent. It felt like life gave me a hug.”

Osbourne soon turned to other drugs and alcohol. She first got sober in 2017 but relapsed four years later.

TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring is now streaming on Hulu.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).