Kelly Preston 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Kelly Preston, who stars in the Gotti biopic alongside husband John Travolta, retells her own life story for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the actress.

1. I put peanut M&M’s in my buttered popcorn at the movies.

2. When I was 17, I did a chocolate commercial for Japan with “the Japanese John Travolta.”

3. I later married the actual John Travolta.

4. I was a tomboy as a kid and loved to climb trees … I still do.

5. My children Ella, 18, and Ben, 7, are two of the smartest and funniest people I know.

6. I’ve had a couple of close encounters with sharks … I no longer swim in the ocean after 5 P.M.

7. When I was 5 years old, I lived in Iraq for a year.

8. I got lost in Beirut when I was young and fortunately ran into a woman from the American Embassy who took me back to our hotel.

9. I sometimes make my husband play his characters for me. Bud from Urban Cowboy is one of my favorites.

10. It’s the greatest thing being married to a jet pilot. Once after Thanksgiving dinner, Johnny whisked us all away to Mexico.

11. I met actor Jack Lord in a supermarket and later starred with him in Hawaii Five-O.

12. I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in 15 years. #LifeIsFunEnough

13. I love dancing with my husband. He’s said I am the best dancer he’s partnered with. He better have said that.

14. Victoria Gotti (Sr.) is strong, funny and brutally honest. We both call each other Tomato. She’s No. 1 and I’m No. 2.

15. I gave birth to my youngest child at 48.

16. I was born in Hawaii. I’m part Hawaiian, and I can hula.

17. When I was 14, my mom took my brother and me to live in Adelaide, Australia.

18. When I was 17, I rolled a car on Ulupalakua Road playing Starsky and Hutch with my girlfriend. We narrowly missed going over a cliff. Not my finest hour.

19. Barack Obama and I went to Punahou School together. He’s told me he had seen me around campus.

20. My first official job was at Burger King. “Would you like fries with that?”

21. I feel lucky to have known Nelson Mandela.

22. I used to be a gymnast. The last time I did a cartwheel, I saw stars.

23. I was pulled out of gym class in high school for a screen test for Blue Lagoon.

24. My favorite beauty products are from my organic anti-aging skincare line, Breathe, which will be available soon.

25. My parents gave me advice that I love: Do what you love and always do your best.

