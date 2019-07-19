Kelly Ripa had a reason for calling Jake Gyllenhaal a “human cashmere sweater” on the Friday, July 19, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan: She was about to suggest that they get married.

“I have a proposition for you,” Ripa, 48, told Gyllenhaal, 38, on the show. “Now, I received a letter from my neighbor who received a letter addressed to me to their address. … You’re in this, so brace yourself.”

As the Spider-Man: Far From Home star listened with increasing astonishment, Ripa read the letter aloud: “Dear Kelly Ripa, you should divorce your husband, Mark Consuelos, and marry Jake Gyllenhaal. He was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the 19th [of February]. It may be better for your children.”

The daytime host took the advice graciously. “Now, I am not discounting this letter at all. I just want to put that out there,” she told Gyllenhaal. “So, what do you say?”

Gyllenhaal didn’t discount the letter either. “It feels like a lot of pressure for a moment like this, but I’m open to it,” he responded, likening the letter writer to “a prophet.”

Ripa told the Oscar nominee that they have time to “figure it out” — and that she already cleared the prospective union with Consuelos, her husband of 23 years.

“I ran it by Mark,” she said. “He thinks you are a hell of a guy, and he thinks that you’d make a great stepfather to our kids. So you’ve got that to look forward to. … Dreams do come true.”

Speaking of Consuelos, Ripa wowed the internet one day earlier by posting a photo of the Riverdale actor from their 1996 honeymoon to Instagram. “This is NOT the reverse of the old age app,” she wrote in the caption to the throwback pic. “It’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon #babyface #daddy.”

