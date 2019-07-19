No FaceApp here! Kelly Ripa shared a throwback photo of husband Mark Consuelos from their honeymoon 23 years ago, and commenters are transfixed.

In the photo, a 25-year-old Consuelos poses in front of the rocky cliffs of Capri, Italy. “#tbt 1996 Capri,” Ripa, 48, wrote in the caption of the Thursday, July 18, upload. “This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface #daddy.”

“Love u ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Consuelos, now 48, wrote in the comments. The Riverdale actor also commented on his ‘90s fashion: “Rocking that netted shirt.”

Other celebs were agog. “BABY 🔥 DADDY,” Lisa Rinna commented. “Soooo young 🔥❤️🔥,” wrote Debi Mazar. Anderson Cooper simply wrote, “Wow!” And Lori Petty asked, “Was he just 17?!”

Other commenters, meanwhile, pointed out how much the young Consuelos looks like Michael, the couple’s 22-year-old son.

Ripa and Consuelos met when he auditioned to play Mateo Santos, a love interest for Ripa’s character, Hayley Vaughan, on the soap opera All My Children. In 2018, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost revealed that she knew he was The One even before his audition.

“When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before. Like, I saw it,” Ripa said during a Radio Andy interview at the time. “And I don’t believe in any of that, and now I do because of that moment.”

The Riverdale actor, though, was fixated on his role. “I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff,” he told HuffPost in 2014. “But I was very focused. I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.”

Ripa and Consuelos ended up eloping in Las Vegas, tying the knot on May 1, 1996. They have since welcomed Michael, daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16.

