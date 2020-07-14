Kelly Rowland Says She Was Overshadowed by Beyonce for A Whole Decade

Telling her side. Kelly Rowland said she felt as if she lived in Beyoncé’s shadow for much of her career.

Rowland, 39, reflected on her past during the Tuesday, July 14, episode of The Voice Australia while advising contestant Chris Sebastian. When the 31-year-old Australian singer admitted to feeling overshadowed by his big brother, the “Motivation” singer shared her own experience on the matter.

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” she explained to Sebastian. “I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways.”

The “Coffee” songstress added, “I would be lying if I said ‘No, it’s never bothered me.’ That’s bull. There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

Rowland began performing alongside the 38-year-old “Black Parade” artist in 1990 as a part of Girl’s Tyme. By 1997, the girl band transformed into Destiny’s Child. Michelle Williams joined the group’s ever-changing lineup in 2000, ultimately creating the final trio that many fans are most familiar with today.

After scoring massive hits and two Grammy wins, Destiny’s Child parted ways in 2006. Though the group have remained close and even reunited in 2018 during Beyoncé’s historic Coachella headlining effort, the trio went on to pursue solo endeavors.

Rowland previously opened up about how she isn’t striving to have a career like Beyoncé’s. “It’s not about achieving her level but achieving my own,” she said on the Russ Parr Morning Show in 2013. “So many people were like, ‘When you gon’ do this like Bey?’ When you’re in a relationship and somebody’s comparing you and your sister as well, you’re hearing it all the time that to you, [it] starts to sound like a normal thing when it’s not.”

The Whoa, Baby! author continued, “The world would be boring if we all did the same thing over and over again. And I don’t want to be on [Beyoncé’s] level. I want my own, and Michelle wants her own. When people compare, it’s just so insane to me.”

