Suffice to say, Kelly Stafford won’t be chowing down on any Ultimate Endless Shrimp deals anytime soon.

During a discussion about food habits on the Thursday, October 3, episode of her “The Morning After” podcast, Stafford, 33, recalled a dinner date with husband Matthew Stafford in the early days of their relationship.

“He was in the NFL, he came back and we went to the Red Lobster in Athens, Georgia,” Stafford said of the night out in their University of Georgia college town. “I’ll never forget this story, y’all.”

With her podcast cohost Hank Winchester listening intently, Stafford spilled the details of the fateful evening.

“We went to Red Lobster and there was a very out of shape man,” Stafford explained. “He was lifting up to fart and going back down. That has scarred me.”

Still, Stafford might not have completely shut the door on a return to the seafood restaurant thanks to their most beloved menu item.

“But those cheddar biscuits,” Stafford noted. “That would be the only thing that would bring me back.”

Stafford further explained how she and her husband — the current quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams who she married in 2015 — share a similar queasiness when it comes to dining out in public.

“Matthew is very particular,” she said. “If he sits down and sees something that could possibly make him feel nauseous, he can’t eat there. We sat down at IHOP, some man had a brain surgery. It was, like, an open wound situation. He was like, ‘I can’t eat here.’”

When they’re not getting turned off by strangers at chain restaurants, Stafford and her husband share four daughters — twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6 and Tyler, 4 — and Stafford recently detailed how a road trip with her girls to see their father play in Arizona almost turned into a nightmare.

“I never realized how dicey it is with kids at games, especially when there’s four of them,” Stafford said on her podcast earlier this month.

“When we go to [L.A.’s] SoFi [Stadium], we park near where we are sitting,” Kelly continued. “At Arizona, I had no idea where we were. We walk in, we’re on the other side of the stadium. We got there right when things started to get busy, people were trying to get to their seats. You realize how quickly you can lose one.”

As they attempted to hurriedly make it to their seats before kickoff, that’s exactly what happened.

“Sawyer gets sidetracked. She’s like, ‘Whoa, look at all the people.’ All of a sudden, I turn around and Sawyer is gone,” Kelly recalled.

Luckily, Stafford heard a “high-pitched voice” in the rush of humanity, who turned out to be Sawyer. It was a moment of relief, especially as Stafford admitted she always has “a fear of someone taking them and wanting money.”

She continued, “So when Sawyer disappeared, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh.’”