Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson Says Joey Graziadei Agreed to 1 ‘Non-Negotiable’ — and It Involves Kids

By
Kelsey Anderson Reveals Her Non Negotiable That Joey Graziadei Agreed To
Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kelsey Anderson told now-fiancé Joey Graziadei one thing she isn’t willing to compromise on while getting to know him on The Bachelor.

“I think one of the first big things I told him was that I really wanted to adopt and that was a non-negotiable for me,” Anderson, 26, said during a Wednesday, June 26, appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast. “So, if he wasn’t open to that then I couldn’t be here.”

Anderson told hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles that she wants to have biological children as well but knows that adopting will be part of growing her family.

“I just feel it in my soul that I have to adopt at least one kid,” she said.

'Scared to Death'! Lauren Akins Recalls Adopting Willa With Thomas Rhett

Related: Celebrities Who Have Adopted Children

Graziadei, 29, clearly agreed to Anderson’s wishes as the pair got engaged during the Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired in March. However, they still don’t see eye to eye on every aspect of family planning.

“I want, like, a million kids. Joey only wants, like, two. He’s like, ‘It’s easier to travel,’” Anderson said.

While the engaged couple might not have it all figured out, Graziadei, 29, revealed during a March appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast that he and Anderson have already picked out a name for their future firstborn child.

Kelsey Anderson Reveals Her Non Negotiable That Joey Graziadei Agreed To
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson. John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

“Anderson’s her last name, soon-to-obviously-be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her ‘Andie’ [as a nickname]. So, Anderson Graziadei is the idea of the first kid,” he shared. “We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own. We’re taking things slow because I think that’s important after doing something like [The Bachelor].”

The Bachelor s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson s Relationship Timeline

Related: The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Relationship Timeline

Anderson said on Tuesday that the nature of The Bachelor forced her and Graziadei to have big conversations about children and life goals early in their relationship.

“Joey and I always talk, like, we literally dated in reverse,” she said. “We talked about all the big things and then now we’re finding out all the little things, which is fun.”

Act Fast — The Dyson Cordless Vacuum is $120 Off!

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — The Dyson Cordless Vacuum is $120 Off! View Deal

As the twosome continue to deepen their connection, they’ve been living with two of Anderson’s pals in a four-bedroom house in New Orleans.

“It’s kinda like a New Girl situation,” Anderson said during an appearance on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast earlier this month.

“Yeah, I’m on a, like, comedy sketch right now,” Graziadei agreed. “I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation. There’s three girls and one Joey. I’m just, like, sitting there in the middle of the hallway.”

In this article

joey graziadei

kelsey anderson
The Bachelor Bio Page Zach Shallcross

The Bachelor

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!