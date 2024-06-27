Kelsey Anderson told now-fiancé Joey Graziadei one thing she isn’t willing to compromise on while getting to know him on The Bachelor.

“I think one of the first big things I told him was that I really wanted to adopt and that was a non-negotiable for me,” Anderson, 26, said during a Wednesday, June 26, appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast. “So, if he wasn’t open to that then I couldn’t be here.”

Anderson told hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles that she wants to have biological children as well but knows that adopting will be part of growing her family.

“I just feel it in my soul that I have to adopt at least one kid,” she said.

Graziadei, 29, clearly agreed to Anderson’s wishes as the pair got engaged during the Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired in March. However, they still don’t see eye to eye on every aspect of family planning.

“I want, like, a million kids. Joey only wants, like, two. He’s like, ‘It’s easier to travel,’” Anderson said.

While the engaged couple might not have it all figured out, Graziadei, 29, revealed during a March appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast that he and Anderson have already picked out a name for their future firstborn child.

“Anderson’s her last name, soon-to-obviously-be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her ‘Andie’ [as a nickname]. So, Anderson Graziadei is the idea of the first kid,” he shared. “We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own. We’re taking things slow because I think that’s important after doing something like [The Bachelor].”

Anderson said on Tuesday that the nature of The Bachelor forced her and Graziadei to have big conversations about children and life goals early in their relationship.

“Joey and I always talk, like, we literally dated in reverse,” she said. “We talked about all the big things and then now we’re finding out all the little things, which is fun.”

As the twosome continue to deepen their connection, they’ve been living with two of Anderson’s pals in a four-bedroom house in New Orleans.

“It’s kinda like a New Girl situation,” Anderson said during an appearance on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast earlier this month.

“Yeah, I’m on a, like, comedy sketch right now,” Graziadei agreed. “I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation. There’s three girls and one Joey. I’m just, like, sitting there in the middle of the hallway.”